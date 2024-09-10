Oklahoma State Fair Opens Thursday, News 9 Teams To Compete In Fundraising Competition

The Oklahoma State Fair will open on Thursday and News 9's morning and evening news teams are competing in a fundraiser.

By: News 9

-

Tickets are on sale: Adults ages 12 and up are $12, kids ages 6 to 11 are $7.50, and children five and under are free.

The fair runs through Sunday, September 22.

Tickets can be purchased at okstatefair.com.

News 9 competes in competition at the fair where the anchors and meteorologists from the morning and evening shows form two teams and compete to raise money.

This year, whichever team raises the most money between the AM and PM teams gets to help out at the OKC Zoo by scooping giraffe poop.

All funds will be donated to Sunbeam Family Services to help local Oklahoma kids and their families.

You can donate by texting "ZOO" to 79640 or visiting the News 9 tent at the fair!