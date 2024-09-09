Edmond Superintendent To Discuss Flag Controversy At School Board Meeting

Following controversy involving the display of an American Flag at Edmond North High School, Edmond Superintendent Dr. Angela Grunewald is set to discuss the district's policy and guidelines at a school board meeting on Monday.

Monday, September 9th 2024, 9:19 am

By: News 9


EDMOND, Okla. -

The Edmond Public School superintendent will discuss a recent controversy involving the American flag on school grounds at a school board meeting on Monday.

In August, an Edmond North High School student was told he could not fly the American flag on his truck on school property due to district policy.

RELATED: Edmond North High School Community Protests After Student Told To Remove American Flag From Vehicle

The district says the policy is in place due to safety, but the incident prompted the Oklahoma State Department of Education to make guidelines surrounding the American flag in schools.

Monday night's meeting begins at 6 p.m.
