Edmond Superintendent To Discuss Flag Controversy At School Board Meeting

Monday, September 9th 2024, 9:19 am
The Edmond Public School superintendent will discuss a recent controversy involving the American flag on school grounds at a school board meeting on Monday.
In August, an Edmond North High School student was told he could not fly the American flag on his truck on school property due to district policy.
RELATED: Edmond North High School Community Protests After Student Told To Remove American Flag From Vehicle
The district says the policy is in place due to safety, but the incident prompted the Oklahoma State Department of Education to make guidelines surrounding the American flag in schools.
Monday night's meeting begins at 6 p.m.
September 9th, 2024
September 10th, 2024
September 10th, 2024
September 10th, 2024
September 10th, 2024
September 10th, 2024
September 10th, 2024
September 10th, 2024