Video Shows Lincoln County Inmate Pulling Gun On Officer During Booking

An inmate being booked at the Lincoln Co. Jail pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot an officer, according to the Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office.

Monday, September 9th 2024, 9:23 am

By: News 9


The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office released a video of an inmate pulling out a gun while being booked into jail.

In the video, the inmate pulls out a loaded gun and tries to shoot a detention officer, but the gun did not fire.

Deputies said the suspect, Jerry Lorenz, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

In the video, Lorenz pulls out a pistol from his front right pocket and points it at the officer.

The department said the gun did not fire when Lorenz pulled the trigger.

The Sheriff's Office said this incident will be reviewed through an internal review board.

