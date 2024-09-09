Water Main Break Impacting Traffic In NW Oklahoma City

Crews are in the process of repairing a water main break that is impacting drivers and residents Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Maintenance crews are working to repair a water main break Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, city officials say.

The City of Oklahoma City said on social media a 36-inch water main broke along North Pennsylvania Avenue between Northwest 8th Street and West Main Street, causing flooding and impacting drivers in the area.

The city said customers in the surrounding area may experience low water pressure until the repair is complete.

It is unknown when repairs will be completed.