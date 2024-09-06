Enid Dominates Lawton, 49-21, Behind Blake Fuksa’s Big Night

The Enid Plainsmen continued their strong start to the season, cruising to a 49-21 win over the Lawton Wolverines on Thursday night.

Thursday, September 5th 2024, 10:39 pm

By: News 9


Blake Fuksa led the charge for Enid, rushing for over 150 yards in the first half, including a touchdown that helped put the Plainsmen up 14-0 after the first quarter.

Fuksa’s explosive runs extended Enid’s lead to 35-14 by the third quarter, as the Plainsmen outpaced Lawton on both sides of the ball.

Enid returns home with a commanding 49-21 victory, improving to 2-0 on the season.
