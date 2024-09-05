Therapy Thursday: Managing College Stress

Experts Sarah Rahhal and Jaedah Lewis discussed the impact of stress on college students, offering advice to students and parents on how to manage mental health through routines, mindfulness, and support.

By: News 9

As the school year progresses, managing stress becomes a critical topic for college students. On today's Therapy Thursday, Sunbeam CEO Sarah Rahhal and Jaedah Lewis, a master's student in social work, discussed the growing issue of stress among college students and how they can better manage their mental health.

According to Rahhal, about 44% of college students struggle with depression and anxiety, a statistic that highlights the importance of addressing mental health on campuses. However, many students are reluctant to seek help.

Jaedah Lewis shared her personal experience as a college student, noting that anxiety and depression can start as early as high school. "The academic load is stressful, and managing time, priorities, and adult responsibilities can feel overwhelming," she said. Lewis also pointed out that online learning helped accommodate her needs, but stress remains a challenge.

For parents, Rahhal and Lewis offered practical advice. Encouraging students without being overbearing is key. Small gestures like sending care packages, cooking meals, or checking in with encouraging messages can make a difference. Lewis suggested establishing routines like a Sunday night family call to help students feel supported.

Rahhal emphasized the importance of positive coping mechanisms, as college students may turn to unhealthy habits such as alcohol or drugs to cope with stress. "Sleep, diet, and maintaining routines are crucial for stress management," she said, advising students to learn mindfulness and meditation techniques.

In a final note, Rahhal reminded parents to guide their children in finding resources on campus rather than simply asking them to come home. By empowering students to access support where they are, they can better navigate the challenges of college life.