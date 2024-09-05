2017 Del City Double Murder Case Dismissed By Oklahoma Co. District Attorney

The Oklahoma County District Attorney has dismissed murder charges against Roshaun Jones who is currently in jail on drug related charges.

Thursday, September 5th 2024, 11:52 am

By: News 9


Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna has dismissed the murder charges against Roshaun Jones.

Court documents say Jones was trying to rob a Del City laundromat in 2017 when he shot the manager, Nekia Johnson, then turned the gun on Russ Roberts, who tried to help Johnson.

The DA says they were set to go to trial on Monday, but due to numerous unforeseeable setbacks, she opted to dismiss the case.

Behenna says the investigation into Jones is not over and charges can be refiled.

Jones is currently serving a 15-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2023 to five drug-related charges.

