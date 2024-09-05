2-Story Chick-Fil-A Opens, Elevated Kitchen Above 4-Lane Drive-Thru

The popular food chain Chick-fil-A has opened its first "elevated drive-thru restaurant" in Georgia, according to a release. With the drive-thru being underneath the elevated kitchen Chick-fil-A officials say this makes the fast food experience more simple.

By: News 9

The release states that customers started being served on August 22. With the drive-thru being underneath the elevated kitchen Chick-fil-A officials say this makes the fast food experience more simple.

This location is 2155 Jodeco Road, McDonough (City of Stockbridge), Georgia.

The drive-thru is four lanes, which restaurant officials say is three times more vehicles.

How do you get your food? They say that the food is delivered from the elevated kitchen via a conveyor system to the Chick-fil-A team members below.