The Porch Meets Animals From Mobile Petting Zoo Based In Enid

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch met with animals and their handlers from the A2Z Therapeutic Petting Zoo, who said they have all sorts of animals people can come and see.

By: News 9

Normally, if you wanted to see a lemur or a kangaroo, you'd do so at the zoo, however, a mobile petting zoo based in Enid is bringing the animals wherever you like.

"A2Z is a therapeutic petting zoo where you can come and you can actually encounter with these kind of animals," zoo owner Zach Daniel said. "We do different events. We do birthday parties, we do businesses, promotions and things like that. We do have a facility where you can come to us and actually get to mess with the animals. So we have a lot more than what we see here."

As for the different types of animals guests can see, Daniel said there is a wide variety to experience.

"We have snakes. We have a dwarf caiman crocodile, we have a wolf, we have raccoons, lemurs, coatimundis, a bobcat that you actually get to interact with, kangaroos, porcupines, tortoises," Daniel said. "We have probably about 80 animals on our facility."

Daniels said for two hours with all the animals, the final price tag comes out to $20.

"To get to actually encounter with these animals, where you get to actually touch them and hold them and feed them and everything else, it's 20 bucks a person," Daniel said. "To do a birthday party at our facility, which takes like two hours, and you get all the animals, is like $250."

For more information on A2Z Therapeutic Petting Zoo, click here.