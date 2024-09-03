Okla. Co. Commissioners Meet Tuesday To Discuss Lawsuit Against City Regarding Jail

Oklahoma County Commissioners are meeting Tuesday morning to discuss a recent lawsuit against the City of Oklahoma City over the new county jail.

By: News 9

Commissioners sued the city in July after council members denied a zoning permit for a new County Jail along East Grand Boulevard.

The proposed spot on East Grand Boulevard sits roughly 800 feet from Del City limits and faced pushback from the town's residents.

The county is asking a judge to block the city from denying those permits, claiming it has sovereignty over the issue.

Commissioners are set to give updates to that lawsuit.