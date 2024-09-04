Man Drowns At Lake Thunderbird

A man has died from drowning at Lake Thunderbird on Monday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

OHP said a man was swimming near Little Axe swim beach when he began struggling and asked for help.

A bystander pulled him to shore and began performing CPR until Park Rangers and EMS arrived.

OHP said the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and died on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.