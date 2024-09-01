Loved Ones Mourn OKC Mother, Seek Domestic Violence Awareness

Loved ones are coming together to mourn the loss of an Oklahoma City mother killed by her boyfriend in Arkansas

By: News 9

Loved ones are coming together to mourn the loss of an Oklahoma City mother killed by her boyfriend in Arkansas.

Little Rock police say Lashabra Plunkett was found suffering from a laceration in August. Police say she later died at the hospital.

Plunkett's boyfriend Keith Moore was arrested by police and charged with first-degree murder.

Plunkett's friends and family will gather at Putnam City High School on Sunday at 7 p.m. to release balloons to raise awareness of domestic violence.