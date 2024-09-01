Loved Ones Mourn OKC Mother, Seek Domestic Violence Awareness

Loved ones are coming together to mourn the loss of an Oklahoma City mother killed by her boyfriend in Arkansas

Sunday, September 1st 2024, 6:30 pm

By: News 9


Little Rock police say Lashabra Plunkett was found suffering from a laceration in August. Police say she later died at the hospital.

Plunkett's boyfriend Keith Moore was arrested by police and charged with first-degree murder.

Plunkett's friends and family will gather at Putnam City High School on Sunday at 7 p.m. to release balloons to raise awareness of domestic violence.
