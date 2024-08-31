Movie Man: 5 New Films For Labor Day Weekend

If you are looking to add to your Labor Day weekend plans, News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli has you covered. Here are five new movies hitting theatres this holiday weekend.

By: News 9

Filmed mostly in Oklahoma Reagan is the first feature-length film about the 40th president. The movie stars Dennis Quaid and chronicles Reagan's from infancy in Dixon Illinois to the White House. It's all set against the backdrop of the Cold War. This film is rated PG-13.

Slingshot is a sci-fi film starring Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne, and Emily Beecham. It follows an astronaut who struggles to maintain his grip on reality. This is all while he is on board a possibly fatally comprised mission to Saturn's moon called Titan. This film is rated R.

Based on a true story, You Gotta Believe is about an overlooked Forth Worth youth baseball team that dedicated its season to a teammate's sick father. This film is rated PG.

1912 is one of Ray Liotta's last films. It's an action crime thriller starring Tyrese Gibson as a man named Mercer. He wants to connect with his son played by Christopher Ammanuel. This takes place in 1912 in Los Angeles during the uprising following the Rodney King verdict. Another father and son played by Liotta and Scott Eastwood are planning a dangerous heist to steal catalytic convertis with valuable platinum from the factory where Mercer works. As tensions rise, both families clash as chaos arises. This film is rated R.

Afraid is a movie that might detour you from ever using AI this thriller delves into a family chosen to test a revolutionary home device, a digital assistant called Aya. It seems Aya is capable of doing everything after learning the family's behaviors, she begins to to anticipate their needs. When something goes wrong Aya will make sure nothing and no one will get in the way of her family. This film is rated PG-13.