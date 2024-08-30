Oklahoma Judge Accused In Drive By Shootings, 2 Courthouse Affairs, Has Brain Disorder, Attorney Says

An embattled Oklahoma Judge accused of two drive-by shootings and sexual misconduct inside the courthouse faced a preliminary hearing Friday.

An embattled Oklahoma Judge accused of two drive-by shootings and sexual misconduct inside the courthouse faced a preliminary hearing Friday.

But, not before new court documents suggest he suffers from a rare brain disorder.

Nearly a year ago, Special District Judge Lovell was accused of shooting at parked cars in Austin, Texas in a fit of road rage. There, he’s facing eight felony charges and has not yet entered a plea.

Nearly 500 miles from Austin and months later, the Judge is accused of using that same handgun in a drive-by shooting, firing into his brother-in-law’s home in Bison, Oklahoma.

That case had Lovell in Garfield County Court today where he has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges.

In a third case, this one before the Oklahoma Court on The Judiciary, Lovell is accused of having an affair with another judge’s Bailiff among other allegations of unethical behavior.

According to court filings, when “bailiff one” resigned, Judge Lovell then struck up another sexual relationship with her replacement, “bailiff two,” having sex in the courthouse multiple times.

In new court filings, Criminal defense attorney Stephen Jones argues against Lovell’s removal from the bench citing “The public perception that sex is no longer the unforgivable sin that it once was.” Jones referenced music by Marvin Gaye and Usher, the TV series Sex in the City, and the film Fifty Shades of Gray.

He also argues, that President Bill Clinton “was not removed from office after being credibly accused of lying under oath and having an affair while in office …”

Jones claims Lovell was recently diagnosed with a rare form of dementia causing “loss of memory, irritability, bizarre out of character behavior, and sudden inappropriate impulses,” symptoms Jones said are consistent with behavior attributed to Lovell.

The court documents say Lovell will attempt to request medical retirement and not return to the bench following the dementia diagnosis.

He has been suspended with pay. The trial to remove Lovell from the bench is set for December.