Yukon High School Cancels Remainder Of Thursday Classes Due To Power Outage

By: News 9

Yukon Public Schools has canceled class at Yukon High School for the remainder of Thursday after a delay in power restoration efforts, the district said.

The district said a blown transformer in a nearby neighborhood caused the school to lose power, and a delay in restoration efforts has lef district leaders to cancel class for the remainder of the day.

The district also said busses are available for students who need transportation home, and students who are waiting to be picked up from school will be served lunch in the cafeteria.

YPS said the current timeline for power restoration will allow for after-school activities.