Norman Turnpike Resolution Vote Tuesday Night

The Norman City Council is expected to vote on a resolution that could pave the way for a turnpike expansion in the city. The resolution was up for a vote two weeks ago, until councilors delayed it to Tuesday night, saying more discussion was needed.

By: News 9

This resolution would require the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to address environmental concerns and find an alternate route from Lake Thunderbird.

Under the Access Oklahoma Turnpike Plan, more than 600 homes would be demolished, making way for a "South Extension" through Norman's east side.

Residents and groups against the plan like Pike Off OTA have been vocal in their opposition.

The OTA says that it's worked in good faith with the City of Norman and is awaiting the city council's decision.

Meanwhile, Pike Off OTA is expected to be at tonight's meeting, calling for the city to reject the resolution.