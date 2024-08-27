OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione Shares Excitement For Upcoming Football Season

OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione stopped by News 9 at 9 to share what is to come for the Sooners as they enter their first season in the SEC.

By: News 9

The University of Oklahoma is gearing up for its first season in the Southeastern Conference, and Sooner fans can expect several changes and exciting additions to game days.

OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione joined us on News 9 at 9 to discuss what they have planned.

He shared his excitement about the new era for OU, emphasizing the transformative nature of joining the SEC.

He said fan excitement spans many different areas for the university and the entire state.

“To join a group of new schools has been very natural in the fit, and the competition is going to be fierce, as we know, and welcoming, literally, throngs of new fans to Oklahoma, and we'll be traveling with our throng of Sooner fans to a lot of new places,” Castiglione said.

Castiglione said they have new elements for a premium game day experience as they enter the SEC.

He said the school is expanding tailgating areas, adding new food and beverage options, and improving connectivity with better Wi-Fi.

“Football is the driver, but it's everything else that goes into a football game that we recognize people love,” Castiglione said. “We're always trying to take advantage of the technology that's out there, so fans are too.”

He said they are welcoming a new tradition to honor the late Toby Keith, a lifelong OU fan, by playing one of his songs every home game.

“Some really special engagements for the fans, one that I'm really excited about, and that's branding a song between the third and fourth quarter that we're going to recognize our dear, dear friend, Toby Keith,” Castiglione said.

He said the response from OU fans as they transition into the SEC has been really special, and he looks forward to engaging with new fan bases in the SEC.

“I'm a proud Oklahoman. I can't wait to see what the fans of other schools come and feel what it's like to be game day at Oklahoma. Take that back and talk about it, just like everybody talks about the experience at their places,” Castiglione said.

This season marks the 50th anniversary of the 1974 National Title, and Castiglione said the winning team will be honored at their season opener.

“The reunion of the back-to-back national champions, and have a terrific group coming in that was obviously a very unique time. It rarely happens in college football, and it did for the Sooner program,” Castiglione said.

He said the stadium's 100th anniversary is also coming up and that they will have exciting ways to celebrate all season long.



