Oklahoma Animal Shelters Face Overcrowding As Kennel Operators Offer Discounts, Incentives To Adopt

With animals as young as 8 weeks old at-risk to be euthanized in kennels across the Oklahoma City metro due to overcrowding, shelter owners are working to get as many animals adopted.

OKC Animal Welfare says the issue stems from animal surrenders and backyard breeding.

Staff and volunteers at OKC Animal Welfare said the overcrowding leaves them with a difficult choice on how to make room for animals brought to them for care.

"At the end of the day whenever you look at a shelter like ours that takes in 20,000 animals a year," OKC Animal Welfare superintendent Jon Gary said. "There's no need to make more. Now animals are dying everyday in our shelter simply because they're being born."

OKC Animal Welfare said it offers a free neuter and spay program, however they are backed up for the next few months.

The Oklahoma Humane Society and Oklahoma Alliance for Animals also offer discounted services.