OCFD Shares Water Safety Tips

With Labor Day weekend approaching, safety is top of mind for first responders.

Oklahoma City Firefighters say drowning is the leading cause of death for children between one and four years old and the second cause of death for five to 12-year-olds. Still, they say there are things you can do to keep children safe while in the water.

OCFD says wearing a life jacket and taking swim lessons are the best ways to stay safe.

Firefighters say you should keep a constant eye on anyone in the water because drownings can happen quickly and quietly.

If a drowning happens while you're on the water, they say if you can't get to the victim, you should call 911 immediately.

"If you can literally pinpoint where that person went in and when we arrive on the scene you're like 'they went in at this time right here' it will help us locate the victim faster," said Captin John Chenoweth with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

You can also use objects in the boat to reach a person drowning.

Authorities say the most important thing is not to make yourself a second drowning victim, and to wait on first responders if you can't reach them.