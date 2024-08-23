Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Seeks Help Identifying Suspects In Medical Marijuana Grow Break-In

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify seven people who broke into a medical marijuana grow facility. It happened in the overnight hours of June 21 at NE 23rd Street and Air Depot.

The owner says his business has been targeted several times by criminals. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says the break-in was caught on surveillance cameras.

"Both doors are pretty firm so you can see that they're really struggling trying to get in there,” said Aaron Brilbeck, PIO for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Brilbeck says what started as two suspects, quickly turned into six.

“Then they have a few more of their buddies pull up in a vehicle,” Brilbeck said. “Their buddies get out they're all wearing masks we can't really identify who they are.”

The seventh suspect, Brilbeck says, is the lookout. In the surveillance video, you can them scatter when warned of oncoming cars.

“They were being very, very careful,” Brilbeck said. “They work at it for about an hour and a half almost two hours trying to get those doors open.”

Finally succeeding by kicking in the door, they get inside, but knowing their time is limited as the alarm goes off.

“They're ransacking the place they're looking for money they're looking for drugs they're looking for pretty much anything they can get their hands on,” Brilbeck said.

However, from the video, it looks as though they ended up empty-handed.

“It seems like a whole lot of work, it was hours they were trying to get into these doors only to walk away with very little or nothing,” Brilbeck said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office at 405-713-1000.