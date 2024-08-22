Rev Up For A Cause: Kiwanis Club's Cars For Cures Car Show

At the Warren Theater in Moore, there are always good shows, but on Saturday there’ll be a show of a different kind.

This Saturday the Kiwanis Club of Moore will once again host their Cars for Cures event, bringing together some of the coolest cars in the state.

“This is our fifth year for the Kiwanis car show, and it just seems to get better and better each year,” said David Wall, president of Moore Kiwanis Club.

To say this is a big car show would be an understatement.

“We’ve had anywhere from one hundred and fifteen to one hundred and forty cars that come every year,” said Wall.

The show will feature all types of cars, old and new.

“Anything from special interest to the typical muscle cars, it’s fantastic,” said Wall.

Registration starts around 7 a.m., in the Warren Theater parking lot. There will be food trucks, vendors, and prizes for the winners. And it’s all going toward a great cause.

“One of the major fundraising part of what we do at this car show is to support the children’s health foundation,” said Wall.

“We support children’s health care, whether that be through medical research, medical equipment, or charitable care for the families that may not be able to afford their child’s treatment whenever they need it,” said Travis Mantooth with the Children’s Health Foundation.

They have been helping children since the early eighties, and events like the car show really help.

“The Kiwanis clubs have been helping the Children’s Miracle Network and the Children’s Health Foundation for as long as they have been around,” said Mantooth.

“Here in Moore that’s what we do, we focus on the children of this community,” said Wall.

The family-friendly event is free to attend.

“We do this for the love of children and for the community,” said Wall.

The car show is this Saturday, August 24th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., registration will start around 7 a.m. The Warren Theatre is located at 1000 S. Telephone Road in Moore on the Interstate 35 service road. For information about the car show visit www.moorekiwanis.org, for information about the Children’s Health Foundation visit www.chfkids.com