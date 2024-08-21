Federal Lawmakers Flag Dozens Of 'Action Items' At Oklahoma State Department Of Education

The results of a U.S. Department of Education report into the Oklahoma State Department of Education show dozens of red flags on funding and management.

Oklahoma Lawmakers and educators are scrutinizing the Department of Education and now federal officials are doing the same. A federal report shows dozens of red flags on funding and management at the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

The U.S. Department of Education monitored OSDE in December of last year and released a 98-page report looking at 50 different areas from federal funding to equipment management.

Each of the 50 areas was ranked on a four-tiered system, from “met requirements with commendation,” to “action required.” USDE flagged 32 areas as “action required,” with only two areas being deemed “met requirements with commendation.”

The U.S. Department of Education’s report says in part: “this monitoring review was part of the Department’s overall plan to periodically evaluate how state educational agencies are doing complying with different programs for which they receive federal funds.”

Now, OSDE has 30-60 business days to take action and recommendations from USDE on what they deemed “problem” areas. If they don’t turn over the proper documentation, the state could be in jeopardy of losing federal funding.

“I have not seen a report like this come through in this kind of depth and detail,” said Rep. Tammy West, (R) OKC. “It was very discouraging, and I think it adds another level of frustration as a legislature and as a legislator.”

The flagged areas include Indirect Costs, Internal Controls, Audit Requirements, Allocations, Equitable Services, Records and Information, and Management Personnel.

When it comes to federal funding including ESSER, Title I, and Title III, almost every line was flagged as “action needed.”

Lawmakers including West have raised concerns about federal funding not being distributed properly under State Superintendent Ryan Walters and are now questioning if there is enough seasoned staff at OSDE to meet the need.

“Are the people there who know how to do job, and how to do it well and in a timely manner?” questioned Rep. West. “It does take time because everything is very layered and there are a lot of steps in the process which is why someone with experience is very helpful in these positions because there is a system that has to be followed, and if you don't know the systems and you don't know the protocols, and paperwork, there is red tape; and the red tape has to be followed through especially at a federal level.”

USDE conducts monitoring reports on four states each year. The last time OSDE was investigated was in 2017.

A spokesperson for OSDE said in a statement: “Many of the issues in this report from the U.S. Department of Education are from the 22-23 school year and have been addressed in the LOFT report in June that gave OSDE high marks for compliance and stewardship of taxpayer money.

The now-dated report from the USDE is the first multi-program performance review in the history of the state, and the first of any kind in seven years. The policies, procedures, and documents requested by the USDE were those used or developed in the 22-23 school year. The snapshot of data taken in December 2023 for the USDE report found some areas that needed improvement, the number of which are similar to other states that have undergone this process. The OSDE team has moved swiftly to address these findings and has already resolved many of them, and all will be resolved by the October deadline. Although the full report is not due to USDE until mid-October, the agency has worked quickly and diligently to resolve any remaining issues.”