Deer Creek Teachers Receive Pay Raise As School Year Begins

Now offering the highest paid teaching positions in the Oklahoma City metro, Deer Creek School District is bringing new changes to their district.

By eliminating staff shortages with an increase to teacher pay, Deer Creek School District is using better benefits to retain existing teachers, and attract new educators as well.

A teacher here at Deer Creek High School says these benefits make teachers want to stay.

"I don't know a lot of teachers that get into it for the money, but getting that little bit of extra really shows how much our district and our leaders really care about the teachers," DCHS teacher and girls basketball coach Hope Heinen said.

The district said the goal is to attract more teachers to the district with the increase of salary, more time given back, and a focus on staff health.

The district also said it will be raising pay for supporting staff roles such as nurses, secretaries and transportation positions.

By offering so many benefits, Deer Creek said it will bring in the best of the best for students to reach their full potential.

Deer Creek assistant superintendent Lenis DeRieux said for most who enter the field of education, it’s not about the money, but about the students.

DeRieux also said she wishes every Oklahoma teacher would get a raise like the ones here in Deer Creek.