Suspect Arrested In SW OKC Standoff Identified

By: News 9

A suspect who was arrested following a standoff with officers Saturday night has been identified.

37-year-old Daniel Marinez Castillo is accused of shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony, and domestic assault and battery/abuse.

The incident happened near Miller Avenue and Southwest 66th Street, according to police.

Police say they received a call where the caller stated he went to his parent's house and found his mom on the ground and appeared to have been assaulted by the father.

Police say the dad was passed out in the bedroom and had been drinking.

Officers say when they walked up to the home shots were fired. Officers say they did not return fire.

Police and a tactical team set a perimeter around the scene.

No officers were injured.