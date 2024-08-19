Bishop McGuinness Looks To Break Through With New Coach After Back-to-Back Semifinal Losses

After back-to-back seasons ended in the state semifinals, Bishop McGuiness' 21-man senior class feels like they have a perfect mix of the grit, determination, and new leadership to make it all the way.

By: News 9

After a slow start in 2023, the Fighting Irish went on a late-season run that ended at the hands of Carl Albert, one game short of the State Championship.

Now, the 21-man senior class feels like it has seen what it takes to get to the top of the mountain in 5A.

Senior linebacker Tom Watts said, "We just didn't have that grit. When you get down, you have to be able to come back, and I think we have built that. That is, kind of, what we built this culture off of."

Senior quarterback Damon Cochran added, "We just needed to stay more consistent throughout the game and not as many mental mistakes. And then just practice harder."

“I think it is just the little things. I mean, we are here early in the morning doing the lifts, doing the running, working out, running hard. It just comes down to the little things," Senior running back J.R. Fletcher said.

The team is heading into the year with a new leader. This offseason, Ryan Stringer was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach.

In the last six years as offensive coordinator, the team has put up nearly 37 points per game. Don’t expect the fireworks to go anywhere with Stringer in his new role.

"We will be explosive on offense and aggressive on defense and special teams," Stringer said. "We are a program that is player-run. The coaches help and just kind of control it."

His players feel Stringer is the right man to bring Bishop McGuinness its first state title since 2007.

"I had him as my offensive coordinator, and he was more relaxed. Now, he is more strict because he is the boss-man," Cochran said.

Fletcher added, "Offense is a little scary sometimes. He can be a little intense, but he is a great guy."

Bishop McGuinness will open the season on Aug. 30 against Deer Creek.