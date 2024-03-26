Epic Charter Schools’ Co-Founders In Court For Preliminary Hearing In Embezzlement Case

Two Epic Charter Schools’ co-founders are accused of misusing millions of dollars in taxpayer money that was meant for students.

A preliminary hearing moves into its second day for two Epic Charter Schools’ co-founders. Ben Harris and David Chaney are accused of misusing millions of dollars in taxpayer money that was meant for students. On Tuesday, the prosecutors called several witnesses and a lot of their testimony focused on the charter school’s state funding and how it was distributed.

Tuesday morning, Harris and Chaney entered an Oklahoma County courtroom for day two of their preliminary hearing. A third defendant, former Chief Financial Officer Josh Brock waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The three are charged with 15 felony counts including embezzlement, money laundering, computer crimes and conspiracy to defraud the state.

They are accused, in part, of funneling millions in state education funding from Epic Charter Schools to Epic Youth Services, a private management company.

The prosecution called witness Chandler Winningham who worked for the charter school. His testimony focused on the Learning Fund; money given to epic students each year to pay for educational items. Winningham said any money not used was rolled over into a general fund.

State witness Renee McWaters also took the stand, she works for the Oklahoma State Department of Education. McWaters testified Epic Charters Schools did receive state funds including money for specific items like textbooks.

In the afternoon, Jeanice Wynn testified. She said she was hired after a 2019 state audit. That audit indicated that the three suspects had been pocketing millions of taxpayer dollars. Wynn said Epic Youth Services was paid 10 percent of the charter school's revenue to manage the school, yet those managing the fund were school employees paid with state dollars, she testified.

Wynn also testified that she became aware that Epic employees in Oklahoma employees, paid with state appropriate funds, worked for Epic California. She also said she found out Learning Fund money meant for Oklahoma students was sent to Epic California.

Attorneys for Chaney and Harris previously argued that the money was no longer public funds once paid to Epic Youth Services.

The hearing resumes tomorrow and is expected to take all week. Brock is expected to testify this week. His arraignment is scheduled for next month.