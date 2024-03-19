Crash Near Bricktown Kills Passenger; Driver Arrested For DUI, Manslaughter

A wrong turn down a road near Bricktown on Saturday left one man dead and sent the driver to jail.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Lashay Rhodes. Police said she crashed on a dead-end road and landed on railroad tracks.

Police said the area near Sheridan Avene and Lincoln Boulevard is known for crashes and can be dangerous late at night. Drivers think they are leaving the Bricktown area to get on the highway, but do not realize it is a dead-end road.

Pieces of Rhodes’ car were left at the scene of the city's latest deadly crash. Police said Rhodes and her passenger 37-year-old Joshua Neal were leaving Bricktown but did not make it home.

“Police received a phone call from a driver indicating that they were involved in a crash,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officers found Rhodes' car on railroad tracks not far from where Sheridan Road dead-ends just past Lincoln Boulevard. Police said Neal was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Investigators believed Rhodes was speeding when she drove down the wrong way.

“The driver went through a fence there at the end of the road,” said Quirk. “Crashed over a barrier and eventually landed on its side.”

Police said Rhodes appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. She refused a test at the scene and officers had to get a warrant for a blood test. Rhodes was taken to the hospital before going to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

“They were ultimately placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI,” said Quirk.

Along with DUI, Rhodes was booked into jail on complaints of first-degree manslaughter, speeding, and driving on a one-way road.