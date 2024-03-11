Overview Of Bills Moving Through The Oklahoma Capitol Monday

Lawmakers discussed maternity leave, public health and safety, and changing state law to protect Oklahoma minors.

-

Dozens of bills passed through the House and Senate today, making progress as the midway point of the legislative session approaches.

A big point since before the beginning of the session has been taxes. A bill from House Speaker Charles McCall would phase out the corporate income tax over the next five years. That bill passed out of the House 78-19, but does not yet have a Senate author to support it.

House bill 3022 also passed, it would require restrooms, changing rooms and sleeping quarters at state correctional facilities to be designated for use only by members of one sex.

House bill 3097, which would make commercial entities liable for publishing or distributing obscene material to minors. The author of the bill, Rep. Toni Hasenbeck (R-Elgin), says it would require any website that has pornography to have an age verification system. It would allow parents or the Attorney General to sue any companies that don’t comply.

“You have to prove you’re 18 to look at a site that promotes gambling and tobacco use. We are simply trying to make it more difficult for minors to consume porn in Oklahoma,” Rep. Hasenbeck said.

The Senate will reconvene Tuesday at 9 a.m. and the House at 9:30 p.m.