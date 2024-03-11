1 Man Killed, 1 Juvenile Injured In Shooting At Midwest City Apartment

A man is dead, and another is injured but expected to recover following a shooting early Sunday morning at an apartment in Midwest City, authorities say.

According to the Midwest City Police Department, officers responded to a shots-fired call at the Midwest Territory apartments near North Midwest Boulevard and Northeast 16th Street where they determined that two people had been shot.

Police say the victims had been sitting in a vehicle when suspects approached and fired in the window striking them.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one victim, 21-year-old Jordan Pinney, died from his injuries.

There are no further details about the second victim because they are a juvenile.

The shooting is still under investigation and Midwest City Police said if anyone has any information about this incident to call the Midwest City Police Department at 405-739-1306.

