Man Charged With Murder, Rape Of Moore Student Pleads 'Not Guilty' In Death Penalty Case

Chace Cook will appear in court for his arraignment on Wednesday. He is charged with rape and murder in the death a Moore teenager who was found dead in her bedroom in April of 2023.

The 19-year-old accused of killing a Moore teenager last year was back in court Wednesday, where a judge entered a plea of 'not guilty' on his behalf.

The state is seeking the death penalty against Chace Cook, who is charged with raping and killing 18-year-old Madeline Bills last April.

Bills' death rocked the Moore community last April when she was found dead in her pool house by her mom.

Cook previously claimed he was out of the state at the time, but back in May investigators said they found surveillance and cell phone footage proving otherwise.

In court Wednesday, Cook's attorney Gretchen Mosley claimed the state is withholding this evidence from their team.

"Evidently there are lots of videos, photographs, lots of stuff that has been relied upon so far in the prosecution of this 19-year-old kid who's facing the death penalty," she said.

The defense filed a motion for discovery, or a request to see the prosecution’s evidence, earlier this month.

"For some reason the state is unwilling to provide the evidence they plan to prosecute Chace with to us so that we can have all of the information," Mosley said.

Alexis White with the District Attorney's Office responding to these allegations in a statement saying in part, "the Court did not find any wrongdoing with the State's actions, and we are in compliance," adding that, "…[they] were under no legal obligation prior to today to release any evidence…"

Bills' parents were in the courtroom Wednesday but declined to speak on camera.

Previously the family released a statement saying "[they] fully support [the state's] decision to seek the death penalty for the defendant."

Cook has the option to change his plea at any time before trial or enter a plea deal with the state.

His next court appearance is set for April 16, and the dispute over the state's evidence is set to be discussed.

