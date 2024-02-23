'Thunder Friday Nights': Washington Visits Oklahoma City On 4-Game Road Skid

You can watch the OKC Thunder take on the Washington Wizards tonight for free, over the air with the use of an HD antenna, as well as on cable and satellite providers.

By: Associated Press

The Thunder start the stretch run of the regular season with one of their best wins of the year on Thursday night.

OKC crushed the Los Angeles Clippers by 22 points and on Friday they look for another home against the Washington Wizards.

Related Story: Thunder Beat Clippers 129-107 As Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 31

It's a 'Thunder Friday Nights' game that will be broadcast for free across Oklahoma. CLICK HERE for more details.

This will be exclusively televised via the following stations:

KSBI-Ch. 52 Oklahoma City (Griffin Media)

COX Ch. 7

DirecTV Satellite Ch. 52

DISH Network Ch. 52

Other cable outlets: check local guide for KSBI-52 channel.

News On 6 NOW Ch 6.3 Tulsa (Griffin Media)

COX Ch. 53

Other cable outlets: check local guide for News on 6 Now channel.

KSWO-ME TV Ch. 7.3 Lawton/Wichita Falls (Gray Television)

CableOne Ch. 29

Fidelity Ch. 5

Spectrum (TX) Ch. 1240

KSCW-CW Ch 33.1 Wichita, KS (Gray Television)

COX Ch. 5

DirecTV Ch. 33

KOAM stations Joplin, MO/ Pittsburg, KS (Morgan Murphy Media)

CBS KOAM Ch. 7

FOX KFJX Ch. 14

CW 14.2

Check program listings

Washington Wizards (9-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (38-17, second in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -14.5; over/under is 241.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hits the road against Oklahoma City looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Thunder are 22-6 on their home court. Oklahoma City is fourth in the NBA averaging 121.0 points and is shooting 50.1% from the field.

The Wizards are 6-23 in road games. Washington gives up 124.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.3 points per game.

The Thunder average 121.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 124.0 the Wizards allow. The Wizards average 114.7 points per game, 1.2 more than the 113.5 the Thunder allow to opponents.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the Wizards 136-128 in their last matchup on Jan. 9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 points, and Jordan Poole led the Wizards with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 31.1 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 15.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Wizards. Deni Avdija is averaging 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 118.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Wizards: 1-9, averaging 112.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Wizards: Isaiah Livers: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.