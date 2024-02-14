OCPD Arrests 62 In Prostitution Sting; Firearms And Narcotics Seized

A sting operation in coordination with the Oklahoma Bureaus of Narcotics targeting prostitution led to the arrests of 62 people, Oklahoma City Police say.

Police made more than 60 arrests this week as part of a prostitution sting on the southwest side of Oklahoma City. The arrests were made in response to public outcry about illegal activities near homes and businesses.

In Oklahoma it is a felony crime to solicit and pay for sex acts. The suspects arrested during the recent operation were booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on prostitution charges. They could face up to three years in prison if convicted and sentenced.

“You may find a prostitute out there, or it may be an undercover police officer you’re making contact with,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

That was the situation 62 men found themselves in on Monday and Tuesday of this week. Undercover officers set up along South Robinson Avenue, an area of the city police said is known for sex trafficking.

“It’s been an issue for some time,” said Knight. “Our vice unit typically responds to complaints from the public and we continuously get those.”

Police worked with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotic’s Human Trafficking Unit and Homeland Security to crack down on what they called the demand side of prostitution.

“Which means the men showing up out there trying to purchase the services,” said Knight.

Authorities arrested suspects from the age of 72 to 18. Police noted in arrest affidavits that at least three of the men face extra charges after drugs or guns were found in their cars. Police had 55 vehicles impounded during the sweep.

Since soliciting prostitution is a felony crime, police believe their work will make a bigger impact on the community.

“We certainly do our best to stop it or minimize as much as we can with what’s going on out there,” said Knight.

The fines for engaging in sex trafficking run from $1,000 to $5,000.

Oklahoma City Police released the names and ages of the 62 people arrested:

Jesus Estrada, 37 Rudy Soto, 54 J Isabel Hernandez , 52 Samuel Sian, 38 Francisco Zuniga, 43 Darrell Ring, 33 Benjamin Hernandez, 53 Xavier Berry, 24 Angel Olvera, 39 Daniel Delgado, 47 Matias Martinez, 47 Larry Ketchum, 63 Andre Printers, 46 James Dalton, 72 Richard Miller, 71 Marcos Rivera, 37 Ezequiel Jimenez Reyes, 47 Jose Gomez, 39 Mark Carter III, 60 Fernando Martinez, 43 Mark Rodriguez, 23 Steven Holland, 68 Abner Cuxil, 31 Charles Washington, 31 Joseph Mayorga Erazo, 19 Robert Billins, 45 Leopoldo Mendez, 50 Brent Galbreath, 51 Ruben Loera, 39 Jason Lamp, 37 Conjot Harjo, 47 Adolfo Barrios, 40 Daryal Peoples, 53 Anthony Knotts, 73 Filemon Crisostomo, 53 Donald Pendleton, 63 Jose Martinez Gamez, 72 Randolph Royse, 54 Jose Montoya Garcia, 44 Fabian Arenas, 24 Omar Velazquez-Gutierrez, 27 Edgar Gutierrez, 21 Angel Arenas-Gutierrez, 21 Md Robiul Bhuyan, 30 Steven Zapata Acevedo, 29 Asaph Carpio, 29 Kenny Lovejoy, 64 Alejandro Cabello Gonzalez, 48 Edward Harrill, 43 Raulier Martinez-Rivera, 28 Alfonso Tadeo, 29 Jose Galvan, 48 Jay Zigler, 52 Salvador Olivares, 48 Jesus Mayorga Ponce, 54 Angel Mayorga Antonio, 45 Edgar Martinez, 18 Victor Martinez Medrano, 59 David Salazar, 51 Luis Torres Castillo, 32 Ever Lopez Sanchez, 39 Emmanuel Martinez, 36