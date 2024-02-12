Reba McEntire Sings National Anthem At 2024 Super Bowl

Oklahoma's own Reba McEntire just sang the National Anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl.

By: Associated Press

Reba McEntire made quick but majestic work of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The “Queen of Country” sang the national anthem moments before kickoff, backed by a recorded track of a country band with a horn section. Flag-bearing service members stood behind her, a huge U.S. flag covered most of the field, and military jets flew over Allegiant Stadium as she sang.

She got through the song in about 1 minute 40 seconds. That’s a good 10 seconds longer than the over-under from oddsmakers, but still the quickest version of the anthem at the Super Bowl since Kelly Clarkson sang it 12 years ago.

Check out the full performance below: