Reba McEntire Sings National Anthem At 2024 Super Bowl

Oklahoma's own Reba McEntire just sang the National Anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Sunday, February 11th 2024, 11:14 pm

By: Associated Press


Reba McEntire made quick but majestic work of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The “Queen of Country” sang the national anthem moments before kickoff, backed by a recorded track of a country band with a horn section. Flag-bearing service members stood behind her, a huge U.S. flag covered most of the field, and military jets flew over Allegiant Stadium as she sang.

She got through the song in about 1 minute 40 seconds. That’s a good 10 seconds longer than the over-under from oddsmakers, but still the quickest version of the anthem at the Super Bowl since Kelly Clarkson sang it 12 years ago.

Check out the full performance below:
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 11th, 2024

February 12th, 2024

February 12th, 2024

February 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 12th, 2024

February 12th, 2024

February 12th, 2024

February 12th, 2024