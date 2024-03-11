1 Minor, 1 Adult Arrested For January Double Murder

Two people have been arrested in the investigation of three January murders that happened in Oklahoma City in the same area just days apart.

Two people, including a juvenile, have been arrested for a double murder that occurred days before another body was found around the area of Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue earlier this year.

Officers recently arrested Nicholas Myers and a 16-year-old suspect in connection to the shooting that killed Danielle Mahaffey and Josh Williams.

Police were called to a shooting at a vacant school building near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers found Mahaffey, 35, dead at the scene. The second victim, identified as 29-year-old Williams, was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot injury. Williams died while still in the hospital, police say.

Two days after the double shooting, police were called to the same area where someone discovered a body in a field on Sunday afternoon.

“It did not appear the person had died from natural causes,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Homicide investigators were called to the scene.”

Police did not release the man's cause of death but identified him as 46-year-old David Raidy. Investigators do not think Raidy's death was connected to the double shooting at the vacant school.

Police urge the public to call the homicide line at (405) 297-1200 with tips. Callers can remain anonymous.