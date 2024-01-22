Oklahoma's Own In Focus: The Richard Glossip Case

The US Supreme Court has decided to hear an appeal for the case of Richard Glossip, who has been on death row since his conviction in 1997.

By: News 9

Supreme Court Hearing Richard Glossip’s Appeal

The Supreme Court issued a stay of execution for Glossip in May, 2023, just a few days before he was scheduled to be put to death. The Court is now reviewing the appeals filed by Glossip’s attorneys.

Glossip’s attorney’s asked the Supreme Court to hear the case in May after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied their request to overturn his conviction.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond also asked the Supreme Court to hear Glossip’s case in May.

"The prospect of executing an individual based on a conviction that the prosecutor believes is constitutionally flawed is all but unthinkable," the state wrote in its application to the U.S. Supreme Court to stay Glossip's execution.

Glossip’s Appeals

Richard Glossip has been on Death Row for nearly 25 years and nearly executed multiple times.

Glossip has maintained his innocence. Prosecutors say he paid another man, Justin Sneed, to kill Barry Van Treese. The case was based largely on the testimony of Sneed, who agreed to testify against Glossip in order to avoid the death penalty for himself.

A recent investigation commissioned by a group of Republican lawmakers revealed Sneed had several times asked about recanting his testimony.

Following that investigation, Drummond appointed a special council to conduct a "thorough review" of the case. That special council was led by Rex Duncan, a former Republican state representative and two-term Osage County District Attorney.

"Circumstances surrounding this case necessitate a thorough review," Drummond said at the time. "While I am confident in our judicial system, that does not allow me to ignore evidence. This review helps ensure that justice is served, both to the Van Treese family and the accused."

Support For Richard Glossip

Through the years, many people have expressed their support for Glossip.

Dr. Phil has been outspoken on the topic and even spoke at the Oklahoma Capitol.

"This would be a terrible miscarriage of justice," Dr. Phil said. "I don’t care if you’re pro-death penalty or not, everyone agrees that we should absolutely get this right. There is substantial doubt regarding Richard Glossip."

Anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean has spoken in Glossip’s defense multiple times.

Prejean was portrayed by Susan Sarandon in the movie “Dead Man Walking" and she has long been a vocal opponent of the death penalty, counseling everyone from politicians to Popes on the topic.

Kim Kardashian released a statement on Twitter calling on the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to grant clemency for Death Row inmate Richard Glossip.

“Richard Glossip needs our help, urgently! He has been on Oklahoma’s death row for 24 years for a crime he did not commit,” the tweet read in part.

Hearing From The Victims

The clemency hearing for Death Row inmate Richard Glossip included tearful testimonies from family about what life has been like for the last 26 years without Barry Van Treese.

Both Van Treese and Glossip's families agree his murder was heinous but disagree on who should pay for the crime.

The Van Treese family spoke to News 9 in 2015 about the impact the murder of Barry Van Treese had on their lives.

"You live with the consequences of your actions, and the death penalty in Oklahoma is the consequence of taking somebody else's life or causing someone else to take someone else's life. That's the law," said Ken Van Treese, brother of the victim.

"There'll never be closure to this, really. You know, this is a fact of life that every member of my family, every member of Barry's family , we live this on a daily basis," Donna Van Treese said.