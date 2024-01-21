Man Arrested, Accused Of Fatal SW Oklahoma City Bar Shooting

New court filings reveal the possible motive behind a deadly shooting that took place in the parking lot of a SW Oklahoma City bar last weekend.

By: News 9

Investigators said Ashan Malik went to the parking lot in SW Oklahoma City where his friend had been badly beaten earlier that day.

Witnesses told police it all started when a man threatened to call in his "boys" to "take care of it" after an altercation.

According to witnesses, Malik later showed up in a white vehicle with two others and began firing.

Those shots hit a woman who police said was an innocent bystander.

She later died at the hospital. Her name has not been released.

No word yet on whether other arrests are expected.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.