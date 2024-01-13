More Earthquakes In OKC, Edmond, Felt In Surrounding Areas

Multiple earthquakes were felt across the Oklahoma City metro on Saturday morning, one of them measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale.

So far, the United States Geological Survey has recorded four total earthquakes in the area this morning.

The first one was a 2.5-magnitude earthquake that took place at 2:47 a.m.

The second was a 2.7 magnitude at 4:43 a.m.

The strongest, a 4.4 magnitude, was recorded at 5:36 a.m., and a 2.9 magnitude was recorded at 6:55 a.m.

These come after several earthquakes were recorded on Friday night, one also measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale.

The OGS released a statement on Saturday morning regarding the string of earthquakes, saying:

There were a pair of earthquakes with magnitudes 4.4, starting at 9:46 PM local time yesterday evening and at 5:36 AM today, January 13, 2024. There were reports of strong shaking in the immediate area and across Oklahoma City. The M4.4 yesterday evening was preceded by a M3.2 foreshock almost 10 minutes prior to the M4.4. In addition, there has been activity along this fault in the last month starting on December 29, with 5 events between M1.0-1.6 between December 29 and January 6. The seismicity from the last decade indicates there were 3 M4.0 or greater events in 2015 and 2017, corresponding to a time period when wastewater disposal volumes were higher. Whereas most aftershocks are smaller than the mainshock, a very small fraction of aftershocks result in a larger earthquake than the main event. The seismic hazard remains high in the area. Citizens should secure valuables that might shake during possible strong aftershocks and practice Drop, Cover, and Hold On in the event of damaging events. We will continue to monitor the seismicity and provide assistance to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC), other state agencies, and the public.

The earthquake catalog is updated in real-time (https://wichita.ogs.ou.edu/staff/earthquake/events.html) and the state catalog is redundantly reported to USGS; USGS events within the state are derived directly from OGS earthquake locations and magnitudes since May 2019.

The Oklahoma Geological Survey (OGS) is a state agency and a research organization of the University of Oklahoma. OGS monitors seismicity throughout the state; an effort that began with the Leonard Geophysical Observatory starting in the 1970s and continues today in Norman. Today, the seismic network encompasses 90+ seismometers that deliver real-time data to the central data hub in Norman. Analysts in Norman process the seismic data and deliver updated earthquake locations, magnitudes, and other scientific data products that are freely-available and shared through the OGS website (http://ogs.ou.edu/) and through collaborative partners.

