$1.3 Million Worth Of Fentanyl Discovered In OKC Traffic Stop

Oklahoma City Police and Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office are working together on a bust after a traffic stop along I-35 leads to a fentanyl drug bust worth over a million dollars.

By: News 9

Last month, authorities discovered $1.3 million worth of fentanyl pills in the backseat of Justin McCrow’s vehicle.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson says the district attorney recently charged McCrow with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and having drug money.

The bust happened along a construction zone through I-35.. just north of Britton.

Johnson says a deputy saw McCrow make two unsafe lane changes and pulled McCrow over.

Johnson says McCrow's story wasn’t adding up, and a deputy ended up spotting a bundle of cash in the backseat of the vehicle.

“McCrow was taken to the deputy’s car while the drug dog was brought in - the dog gave a positive indication that there were drugs inside of the vehicle,” said Johnson. “Inside the duffle bag, our deputies found approximately 46,000 fentanyl pills valued at about 1.3 million dollars.”

Johnson says that arrests like this save lives, and they will continue to work on getting illegal drugs off of the streets.

Johnson says the investigation is ongoing, and they're working to determine McCrow's final destination.