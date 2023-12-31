Cowboys' Presley Announces Return To Team For 2024

The Cowboys' leader in receptions this season said he's returning to the team in 2024.

Saturday, December 30th 2023, 7:36 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Cowboys receiver announced his return to the team for a fifth season on Saturday.

Brennan Presley posted on social media saying "God is the Greatest, See y'all in 24".

The Oklahoma State Football account responded, "YEAH BUDDY!"

This season, Presley had nearly 1,000 receiving yards while scoring 8 touchdowns.

In the Texas Bowl on Wednesday, he tied a program record with 16 catches.

He was named 2nd Team All-Big 12 this year and was the Oklahoma Gatorade High School Player of the Year

