By: News 9

Where To Dispose Of My Christmas Tree In Oklahoma City?

If you have a real Christmas tree in your home, experts recommend disposing of it as soon as you can once the holiday is over.

Most trees last about six weeks if you take care of them but safety experts say that after that they can become a huge fire risk.

Oklahoma City has two free drop-off sites.

One at Wheeler Park and another at Will Rogers Park.

Trees must be free of lights, ornaments, nails, and stands. Those are open today through January 15th. You can also turn your tree into mulch for free at both locations.

What Do To With Christmas Day Recycling

A few reminders when it comes to Christmas and recycling.

Things like cardboard shipping boxes, wrapping paper tubes, and brown paper bags without handles are good to recycle.

Christmas lights, ribbons, bows, packing peanuts, and wrapping paper all need to go in the trash. Even if they appear to be paper-based many have plastic coatings that prevent them from breaking down in the recycling process



