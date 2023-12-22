Enid Police Arrest 2 Men for Stealing ATM Machine

Two men were arrested after attempting to steal an ATM machine, and then leading police on a pursuit.

An ATM heist involving chains and a stolen SUV comes to a violent end in Enid. Now, two men are behind bars.

“Somebody’s breaking into an ATM,” a 911 caller said.

The call came to Enid Police at 6:23 on Thursday morning. “They just yanked it out,” the caller said.

Enid police say a jogger witnessed suspects 39-year-old Cody Ray Jolley and 50-year-old Jason Samuel Kidd backing up a stolen SUV to a walk-up ATM building in the Heritage Hill Shopping Center parking lot. “I'm not sure how they were able to fasten the chains to the machine,” Cass Rains, Enid PD PIO.

According to police, the suspects got away with the ATM machine, but the top of it, what they probably didn’t realize was the vault with all the money inside was left behind. “When officers got into the area, a pursuit began, it reached speeds up to 90 miles an hour,” said Rains.

All the while with the machine still attached. “Pieces of it were attached and were breaking off as officers pursued the vehicle,” Rains said. “I believe one of the chains also broke.”

The two eventually crashed and were arrested after a brief foot pursuit. “Officers did recover some methamphetamine and a loaded handgun in addition to a handheld police scanner, one of the suspects also had a police scanner app running on his phone when officers made contact with them and made the arrest,” Rains said.

Both suspects are facing charges of grand larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, eluding, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, possession of CDS, and obstruction, among other charges. Kidd also had outstanding arrest warrants.