2 Jailed, 1 At Large In Connection To November OKC Shooting

Three men who are accused of fatally shooting a man outside of his Oklahoma City home have been charged with first-degree murder.

All three suspects reside in Guymon, OK-- where two of them are jailed. The third suspect remains at large.

On November 27, gunshots erupted in a Northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood near NW 10th and Meridian Ave. “We heard the shots. It was like three real fast and then a little break and then two more,” said neighbor Rosily Johnson.

The commotion drew neighbor Rosily Johnson from her home, “This is a very quiet neighborhood, people are friendly,” said Johnson.

Johnson said police flooded her normally peaceful neighborhood. Her sense of safety was upended. “Then we saw the ambulance and knew something bad happened,” said Johnson. “When the officers arrived, they found a van parked outside here with a man who had been shot,” said Oklahoma City Police Capt. Michelle Henderson.

Police said Matthew Brooks was shot multiple times and died. Initially police said they believed a single shooter was involved. However, new court filings show three men have been charged.

The suspected getaway drivers, Eric Triana, and Jose Martinez were arrested. With a third suspect on the run, records indicate the three men conspired to kill Brooks.

Records also show Flock and neighborhood cameras, along with cell phone records helped police to identify the men, putting them together before, during, and after the crime.

According to investigators hours before the murder--the three suspects spent time at a casino in Hinton.

Police said they were captured on the casino's cameras wearing the same clothes that were worn during the murder.