Final Olympic team trials will be taking place for two events in Oklahoma City during April.

By: News 9

2024 Olympic Trials To Be Held In Oklahoma City For Two Events

The American Canoe Association, along with Oklahoma City’s Riversport, have announced that they will hold the Olympic team trials for two events.

The final event to select athletes for the canoe slalom and kayak cross for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will take place at Riversport.

The event will take place from April 26 through the 28, the ACA says. The slalom will take place on Friday and Saturday and canoeing will be Sunday, according to the ACA.

Riversport has a pumped artificial competition channel which is used for these two Olympic events, the ACA says.

The kayak cross is making its debut in Paris as a new Olympic event. Four kayakers will race down a section of whitewater, paddling around inflatable gates, and completing a full kayak roll, the ACA says. The first boat to finish, wins.

“We are honored to be hosting US Olympic Team Trials for Canoe Slalom and also qualifying athletes for the first time for the new Kayak Cross discipline making its debut in Paris,” said Mike Knopp, Executive Director of RIVERSPORT. “We welcome the opportunity to showcase the sport and encourage everyone to come out and enjoy this exciting weekend of racing.”

The events at Riversport will be the final event for Olympic team selection.