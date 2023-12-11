Oklahoma Duck Hunter Dies In Sooner Lake Accident

A student at Oklahoma State was recovered from Sooner Lake on Sunday in what Oklahoma Game Wardens are calling an "unfortunate incident."

By: News 9

Oklahoma Game Wardens posted on social media saying the 24-year-old man was duck hunting and his waders were flooded with water once he went to retrieve a duck and hit a drop-off.

Game Wardens said the hunter never returned to the surface. He has not been identified.

Game Wardens assisted the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in recovering his body using side imaging.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man's friends and family. The hunting community is small and close-knit, he will be missed," Oklahoma Game Wardens shared on social media.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office, Noble County Sheriff's Office and the Red Rock Fire Department assisted on the scene.

