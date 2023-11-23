Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 40, Thunder Beat Bulls For 6th Straight Victory

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points, Chet Holmgren had 18 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Chicago Bulls 116-102 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

By: Associated Press

Isaiah Joe added 20 points for the Thunder (11-4), on their longest winning streak since the 2018-19 season.

Gilgeous-Alexander raised his average to 30 points for the season and was showered with “MVP! MVP!” chants as he closed out the game with six free throws down the stretch.

DeMar DeRozan, after making just one basket in the first half, led the Bulls with 25 points.

After being held to 14 points in the first quarter, the Bulls (5-11) got five 3-pointers from Coby White in the second period, but the Bulls still trailed 50-39 at the half. White finished with 23 points, including a season-high seven 3-pointers.

Chicago chipped away at the Thunder’s 11-point halftime lead, tying the game midway through the third quarter on a bucket and free throw from DeRozan before Oklahoma City got back-to-back 3s from Joe and Kenrich Williams to give the Thunder the lead they never relinquished.

The Bulls could get no closer than three in the final period before Gilgeous-Alexander finished the contest with eight straight points.

Oklahoma City has won both meetings against the Bulls this season.

