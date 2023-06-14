‘I Am Creating The Dream To Be A Professional Softball Player’: OKC Spark Prepares For Upcoming Season

-

The University of Central Oklahoma’s softball stadium is sold out ahead of the state's first women's fast-pitch game. The Oklahoma City Spark will play the Vipers Thursday.

"I wouldn't have picked any other five years to be there," Chelsea Alexander, a former OSU cowgirl said. She is no stranger to making big plays on the diamond.

The former OSU cowgirl helped lead the Pokes to three straight Women's College World Series appearances leading the team in stolen bases her senior year, scoring 43 runs and setting a career-high in batting average.

"I am old enough to realize that I am creating that dream to be a professional softball player for the next generation," Alexander said.

The end of her days in a bright orange uniform should have meant the end of playing the sport she had loved her whole life.

But a new league is giving her the chance to continue her career.

"This time for our sport is amazing. You are seeing the growth and momentum shift. Why cannot I go play? Why cannot I be a pro," Alexander said.

A familiar foe in college turned teammate, Jocelyn Alo.

Also in the lineup are former Oklahoma catcher Lynnsie Elam, Southmoore alum Sydney Sherril and Keilani Ricketts.

There's no shortage of pros on this team for women who once thought their softball days were behind them.

"I have been watching college softball this entire time, and I have just been bored at home. I want to play," Alo said.

With no major differences between the college game and women's fast pitch, these athletes say they must train like one now that they are pros.

The girls practice every day during the season for about two to three hours on fields created by Liz and Tim McLaughlin, who made the nonprofit Fields, and Futures.

"What a great space to have kids come out on a city park and see the best in their neighborhood play," Spark Owner Tina Floyd said.

Floyd and her husband created this team. She is a former teacher passionate about giving kids the next opportunity.

"I am so adamant about moving this sport forward," said Floyd.

Right now, there are four professional WFP teams across the country. Each can hold up to 22 players on their roster. Floyd says in five years, she hopes the landscape changes to allow more than 88 girls a chance to further their careers.

The first six games will be played on the UCO campus before moving to USA Hall of Fame Stadium for the rest of the season.