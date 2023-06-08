Family Of Murder Victim Fights To Keep Oklahoma Man On Death Row

By: News 9, News On 6

The family of murder victim Barry Van Treese asks the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a petition to remove convicted killer Richard Glossip from death row.

Richard Glossip was convicted of hiring someone to kill Barry Van Treese in 1997.

For over two decades the Van Treese family has been seeking justice for the death of their loved one.

President of the Victim’s Innocence Project Foundation of Oklahoma Amy Kingry said when the Attorney General recommended clemency for Glossip they were shocked.

"It took the Van Treese family by surprise I believe just as it did the Howel family. They never imagined themselves to be in a position where they needed to get a lawyer themselves because the state of Oklahoma was supposed to be on their side,” Kingry said.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond made an unprecedented push to the Pardon and Parole Board earlier this year.

The Victim's Innocence Project Foundation said the conviction should stand and the Van Treese family is being re-victimized.

"Basically, what that means is the Van Treese family in their own words was able to reply to the AG,” Kingry said.

In a statement Derek Van Treese, Barry Van Treese's eldest son, said that he felt disappointed by the AG statement.

“I feel compelled to express my disappointment and dismay over the stance taken by the office of Oklahoma attorney general Gentner Drummond," Derek said.

The Oklahoma District Attorneys Association said they support the Van Treese family and the judgment of the Court of Criminal Appeals

Amy Kingry said the AG has 30 days to respond to their amicus brief.

The AG said that he came to the decision by looking over newly disclosed evidence and analyzing key aspects of the investigation against Glossip.

For families who have a loved one who is a victim of a crime, you can reach out to the Victims Innocence Project Foundation of Oklahoma here.

Families can also reach out to Victimsinnocenceprojectok@gmail.com or (405) 367-3118