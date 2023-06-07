Pardon And Parole Board Denies Clemency For Death Row Inmate Jemaine Cannon

By: News On 6, News 9

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to deny clemency for Death Row inmate Jemaine Cannon.

Related: Death Row Prisoner Convicted In 1995 Tulsa Murder To Have Clemency Hearing

In 1991, Cannon was convicted for assault. While serving time in prison for that crime, he escaped while taking part in a prison work program.

When Sharonda Clark did not pick up her kids from daycare in February of 1995, her grandmother filed a missing person's report and police went to her home to check on her.

An arrest affidavit said police found her on the bathroom floor with several stab wounds to her neck. The affidavit said the blood trail from her bedroom showed she had been in a violent fight for her life.

The affidavit said Cannon was staying at Clark's home, near 41st and Sheridan.

Clark's husband, Prophet Kelly Clark, told News 9 his wife did not know Cannon.

Cannon's mother told police Cannon said Clark had come at him with a knife and after he took it away, "he just went crazy on her."

However, the investigator said the evidence was not consistent with Clark being the aggressor or this being a case of self-defense.

Cannon was convicted of Clark's murder in 1996. Cannon's attorney said Cannon deserves clemency because he was "denied his right to testify" during his trial.

The board denied clemency in a 3-2 vote.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond released the following statement after the board's vote:

“I am pleased the Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for the monster who brutally murdered Sharonda Clark and deprived her two young children of their mother. Justice will be served when the death penalty is carried out July 20.”

Cannon's execution is set for July 20.