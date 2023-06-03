Sooners Advance To Semis With Run-Rule Win Over Lady Vols

By: News 9, News On 6

Oklahoma is one step closer to a third-straight national championship after an explosive 3rd inning led to a run-rule victory over the Tennessee Lady Vols.

The Sooners' offense put up 6 runs in the third after taking a 3-0 lead through two innings Saturday afternoon in Oklahoma City.

Kinzie Hansen started the scoring with a homer to left center, putting the Sooners up 5.

A Riley Boone triple later in the inning brought home Lyons and Torres, then a Coleman second-base steal and wild pitches gave OU a 9-0 lead heading to the fourth inning.

The run rule was given after the Lady Vols failed to score in the fifth inning.

Oklahoma advances to the Women's College World Series semifinal and will play Monday, June 5 at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

The Sooners will either face Florida State, Washington, or Stanford for a spot in the Championship Series.

