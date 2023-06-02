Cleveland County Mailbox Destroyed By Fireworks; Sheriff's Office Searches For Leads

By: News 9

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is looking for leads after a mailbox is destroyed by fireworks.

The sheriff's office received a call Thursday morning reporting the vandalism near 108th Street near McGuire in Noble.

When deputies got on scene they found the mailbox wasn't the only place hit.

A black cat wrapper left behind was the evidence of what likely caused it.

According to police, the mailbox has been replaced but a purse was stolen from a neighbor's car down the street.

Fireworks were also set off inside the vehicle.

Deputies are taking this seriously, hoping to find those responsible so similar actions don't lead to major fires or greater destruction.